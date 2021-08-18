Rainbow Rosé Supports Families Struggling with Infertility

When parents are unable to care for their children, it is often up to other close family members to take the role of primary caregiver. This special relationship, known in these circles as kinship care, is more common than one would think. According to the Kids Count Data Center, there are an estimated 2.6 million children in the U.S. (around 4% of all children) being raised in kinship care. This is why foundations like Family Education and Support Services has stepped up to the plate, not only to offer financial and education assistance, but also to celebrate these special relationships between the child and the caregiver.