Forty Acres Insider: Aug. 17

The kickoff of the 2021 Football season is just 18 days away! Coach Sark and our Longhorns are coming off their first scrimmage and are hard at work to get ready for the opener against Louisiana on Sept. 4 at 3:30 p.m. CT. Our new turf is in, the south end zone project is in the final stages, and everything in and around the stadium is getting jazzed up for game day. We are looking forward to a full house at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, so if you haven't gotten your tickets yet, go do that!