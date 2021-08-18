Now in a ‘perfect situation,’ Texas DT Moro Ojomo looks poised to break out

Texas, Ojomo, Texas Longhorns, Pete Kwiatkowski, Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium, Tom Herman, Nigeria. Moro Ojomo hit the college landscape earlier than most. Courtesy of a Nigerian education system that allowed him to begin school at the age of three, Ojomo enjoyed a two-year head start over his peers. Thus, he was just 16 years old when he signed with the Texas Longhorns as part of Tom Herman’s 2018 class, and only a few weeks past 17 when he stepped foot on the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium for the Texas season opener, making him one of the youngest players in all of college football.