Berlin, VT

Marian Harpan Peduzzi

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarian Harpan Peduzzi NEWPORT CENTER — Marian Harpan Peduzzi, 91, of Newport Center, Vermont, passed away on Aug. 12, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving caregivers. She was born on July 15, 1930, in Berlin, Vermont, to Charles and Lucille (Frontini) Harpan. She married Robert Peduzzi who predeceased her in 2003. Marian was a legal secretary for the State of Vermont. Both she and her late husband were airline pilots in the 1980s. Among her many hobbies, she played the violin and was a member of the Philharmonic Orchestra. She was also a member of the Vermont Dowser’s Association, enjoyed painting, skiing, hiking and fishing. She has a painting hanging in the Pentagon. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. She is survived by her half-sister, Dorothy Foy, of Hartford, Connecticut; her special friend, Michael Ducharme, of Evansville, Vermont; and by her caregivers, Heidi Provoncha, of Lowell, Vermont, Taylor Naramore, of Coventry, Vermont, Kate Shatney, of Irasburg, Vermont, Sandi Yelle, of Barton, Vermont, Kristie Rivers, of Barton, Vermont, and Laura Houle, of Irasburg, Vermont. She was predeceased by two half-sisters, Josephine Murphy and Catherine Bisson. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in the Green Mountain Cemetery in Montpelier, Vermont, with the Rev. James Merriam officiating. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.

www.timesargus.com

