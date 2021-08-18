Palatka gains exposure after mayor’s presidency
Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill’s one-year term as president of the Florida League of Mayors concluded late last week, a position he said boosted exposure for the city. The organization has board members from throughout the state. A year ago, Hill was virtually sworn in as president by Commissioner Justin Campbell at a Palatka City Commission meeting, with Hawthorne Mayor Matthew Surrency present. Surrency was president of the organization in 2018.www.palatkadailynews.com
