Palatka, FL

Palatka gains exposure after mayor’s presidency

Daily News
 8 days ago

Palatka Mayor Terrill Hill’s one-year term as president of the Florida League of Mayors concluded late last week, a position he said boosted exposure for the city. The organization has board members from throughout the state. A year ago, Hill was virtually sworn in as president by Commissioner Justin Campbell at a Palatka City Commission meeting, with Hawthorne Mayor Matthew Surrency present. Surrency was president of the organization in 2018.

www.palatkadailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

