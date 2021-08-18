Cancel
Politics

Council Meeting

To receive a callback, provide your phone number when you join the event, or call the number below and enter the access code. United States Toll: +1-408-418-9388 & Access code: 179 953 5550. The City will hold a Hybrid Council meeting. The public may participate in person at City Hall...

Madison, ALWHNT-TV

Madison City Council proposing changes to public comments at council meetings

MADISON, Ala. – Changes could soon be coming to the way members of the public are allowed to make comments at Madison City Council meetings. The council discussed a resolution to update the procedures for accepting public comments at a work session last week. Under current council rules, members of the public have the option to sign up to speak at the meeting ahead of time, or to speak at the meeting without pre-registering. People who sign up ahead of time are given five minutes to speak while people who do not sign up are given three minutes.
Carbondale, ILwsiu.org

Carbondale City Council Debates Mask Mandate

Carbondale's City Council is considering implementing a city-wide mask mandate. The council discussed the idea of a city-wide mask mandate, in response to the surge in COVID cases fueled by the more contagious Delta variant. There was broad agreement on the issue, but councilman Adam Loos expressed frustration that restrictions...
Central Illinois Proud

Normal council passes long-awaited developments at Monday’s council meeting

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two long-awaited and discussed developments in the Town of Normal are now one step closer to completion. Monday night, Town council approved both the Trail East Redevelopment project in Uptown Normal as well as rezoned the One Normal Plaza development. The Trail East Redevelopment project is...
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council - Special Meeting

RECEIVED: 8/2/21 at 3:54 pm. TOPICS: Action Items: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations, Community Impact Review, and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street, Zoning Bylaw – Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.323, Apartments and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 7, Parking and Access Regulation. General Public Comment. Adoption of Minutes: 5/19/21, 7/21/21, 7/27/21, 8/10/21. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Taylorville, ILtaylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville City Council Meeting Virtually Tonight

The Taylorville City Council will hold their meeting tonight virtually due to the recent case of COVID in the Municipal Building. The virtual meeting starts at 7, with major items on the agenda being approving the partial release of funds totaling some 84-thousand dollars to the Taylorville Development Association for the new Industrial Park; granting Taylorville High School a Special Events Permit for the annual Homecoming Parade September 22nd; and leasing some lake farm ground.
Hoboken, NJhudsontv.com

Hoboken Councilman DeFusco WILL NOT Run For Mayor, This Year

Hoboken’s 1st Ward Councilman Michael DeFusco, a mayoral candidate four years ago, announced today in a statement that he has decided against running for Mayor in the upcoming November election. His decision not to challenge incumbent Mayor Ravi Bhalla was made in his newsletter to his constituents. It’s certainly been...
Los Angeles County, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Public Health Inspectors Continue to Visit Businesses to Ensure Compliance

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) inspectors continue to visit businesses across the County every day to ensure compliance with required safety measures and masking guidelines, to provide technical assistance, and in response to complaints of non-compliance. Between August 14 and August 20, Public Health inspectors visited a total of 1,874 businesses, including restaurants, bars, breweries, hotels, gyms, retail stores, shopping malls, personal care businesses, and food and garment manufacturers. In general, the inspections revealed the majority of businesses were in compliance.
PoliticsRocky Mount Telegram

City manager to propose worker pay raises

City Manager Rochelle Small-Toney earlier this week told the City Council she plans to present the outcome of a pay classification study during a council work session in October. Small-Toney said she and her team hopefully will implement a pay plan before the first of 2022 but noted the action...
Sandusky, OHSandusky Register

City workers to receive reimbursement

SANDUSKY — When referencing their bank accounts, Sandusky city commissioners want to make their administrative employees whole. During a recent public meeting, the elected officials authorized spending about $120,300 in local funds to repay 29 workers who took a pay cut during 2020 amid the onset of COVID-19. Money comes...
Mukilteo, WAmukilteobeacon.com

Lighthouse Festival implementing COVID safety measures

As the Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival Association, the City of Mukilteo, and the Mukilteo Chamber of Commerce put the finishing touches on the upcoming Lighthouse Festival, the board would like the public to be aware of the many steps being taken to address any COVID concerns for the all-outdoor event scheduled for Sept. 10-12.
Orlando, FLbungalower

OUC reports on water conservation efforts

According to the Orlando Utilities Commission, City Hall’s recent call for water conservation efforts is yielding fruit, in light of a pending shortage of liquid oxygen which is used to treat drinking water for the region. Since Friday’s announcement, OUC reports having seen a “moderate decrease” in water demand compared...
Politicscityofhomestead.com

Rebuild Florida Public Notice - City of Homestead Communications Infrastructure

Notice is hereby given that the City of Homestead is offering citizens the opportunity to comment on the proposed grant application for the Rebuild Florida General Infrastructure Program’s competitive solicitation issued by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO). This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Community Development Block Grant - Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) to address unmet infrastructure needs related to the protection of critical facilities. The project will consist of mitigation activities to the City’s broadband system throughout downtown Homestead. These activities include the replacement and installation of a fiber-based system to provide uninterrupted service during an emergency. The City is requesting $3,471,166. The program does not require matching funds from the City.

