Council Meeting

MADISON, Ala. – Changes could soon be coming to the way members of the public are allowed to make comments at Madison City Council meetings. The council discussed a resolution to update the procedures for accepting public comments at a work session last week. Under current council rules, members of the public have the option to sign up to speak at the meeting ahead of time, or to speak at the meeting without pre-registering. People who sign up ahead of time are given five minutes to speak while people who do not sign up are given three minutes.