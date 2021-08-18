Cancel
Iowa State

Sand frustrated by state budget

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa State Auditor Rob Sand believes the watchdog within his office has woken up from its nap, so to speak. And the dog has been barking over things like the state budget. “I ran on the idea that we needed to wake up the watchdog and we are doing that,” Sand said on Tuesday at City Square Park, 424 Central Ave. “In Allamakee County, I had a guy who has been a state employee for 24 years say he’s never seen more middle managers and bureaucrats worried about the state Auditor’s office. I think that’s a good thing.”

