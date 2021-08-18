Cancel
David A. Wakefield

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid A. Wakefield RANDOLPH — David A. Wakefield, 84, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home. He was born July 7, 1937, in Randolph, the son of Arthur M. and Merta E. (Wight) Wakefield. He attended school in West Brookfield and Randolph, graduating from St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1957. Mr. Wakefield married Lois Ann Trask May 4, 1957. He sold Tupperware and was a mechanic in Randolph for 52 years, working for Allen’s Garage, Ray Dodge Garage, Tom’s Firestone, and in 1977, became owner and operator of Wakefield’s Sales and Service. He was a member of Middle Branch Grange, Pomona Grange, Vermont State Grange, National Grange, as well as United Church of Randolph, White River Valley Snowgoers, Vermont Tres Dias and United Church of Bethel. Mr. Wakefield and his wife danced with the Ed Larkin Old Time Contra Dancers, and he enjoyed travelling, camping and motorcycling. Survivors include his wife, of Randolph; sons, Michael Wakefield, of Middlebury, Norman Wakefield, of White, Georgia; daughter, Donna Wakefield, of Westford, Massachusetts; siblings, Martha Brown, of Shaftsbury, Richard Wakefield, of St. Albans, Duane Wakefield, of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Maydene Mort, of Bennington, Leroy Wakefield, of Williamstown; and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by a brother, William Wakefield. Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Day Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at United Church of Bethel, with Pastor Thomas Harty officiating. Burial and Grange rites will follow in West Brookfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Middle Branch Grange, Abbie Williams, Sec., 1916 East Bethel Road, Randolph Center, VT 05061; or United Church of Bethel, P.O. Box 28, Bethel, VT 05032. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.

