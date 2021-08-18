RUSSELL F. AKERS, 58, of South Charleston, WV passed away on August 14, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed traveling, going on various road trips, including two vacations each year to the beach. He loved spending time with his family and friends whether it be in person on the phone and most especially with his granddaughter, Khloe. He was always available to help his family and friends no matter the time of day he was called on. He really liked working for Fast Signs, where he had a lot of great times, and developed a mutual appreciation and friendship with his boss and co-workers. He was extremely loved and will be dearly missed by all.