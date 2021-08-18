Timothy P. Watkins ST. JOHNSBURY CENTER — Timothy Paul Watkins, 69, of St. Johnsbury Center, died at home on Aug. 14, 2021. Timothy was born Jan. 28, 1952, in Lancaster, New Hampshire, to Paul and Carol (Hillier) Watkins. He graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1970. He attended Lyndon State College and The University of Vermont. After serving several companies in managerial/financial roles, Tim enjoyed a long and fulfilling career with Allen Lumber Co., where he was lovingly treated and supported as family. This support and care by the Allen family continued long after his retirement. Tim’s family is deeply grateful to the Allens for all they have done for Tim. Tim was predeceased by his father, Paul Watkins. Tim is survived by his mother, Carol Watkins, of St. Johnsbury Center; and brothers, Dennis and wife Joanne Watkins, of West Barnet, Patrick and wife Deborah Watkins, of St. Johnsbury, and Chris and wife Lili Watkins, of St. Johnsbury Center; as well as his faithful and beloved Belgian shepherd, Moose. Tim is also survived by nephews, Chris and wife Katelyn Watkins, of St. Johnsbury, and their children, Ainsley, Christopher and Auron; and Corey Watkins, of St. Johnsbury. Tim’s family wishes to express appreciation to his health care providers at NVRH, Corner Medical, UVM and Caledonia Home Health Care, with special gratitude to Dr. Joyce Dobbertin and Dr. James Boyd of UVM. In honoring Tim’s request, there will be no visiting hours and burial in the St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.