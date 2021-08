The UZE 'BOLD' power bank is a compact piece of mobile technology that's focused on providing users with access to an unexpected amount of charging capability. The power bank is integrated with a 27,000mAh battery pack that will deliver a charge to up to six devices at once with a top output of 260W to make it suited for more demanding equipment. The unit makes use of lipo graphene battery technology and is compatible for use with a wide range of devices, while a built-in LCD screen enables user to keep an eye on the charge level.