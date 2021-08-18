Winston P. Rabidou NORTHFIELD — Winston P. "Wynn" Rabidou, 92, of Northfield, Vermont, and Lakeland, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, with family by his side. Born July 11, 1929, at his family home in Northfield, Wynn attended Northfield elementary school and graduated from Northfield High School. He graduated from Vermont Junior College and served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Upon discharge, he attended Adelphia College and taught in several public schools in upstate New York. Following his teaching career, he was employed by the Eastman Kodak Co. where, on his first day of work, he met the love of his life, Letha Vaughn Hale. They were married Nov. 22, 1978, and made their home in Alpharetta, Georgia, Seabring, Florida, and later, back in his family home in Northfield, Vermont, where Letha passed away in 2005. His lifelong passion for flying airplanes was seconded only by his love of golf, and he made many close and dear friends following both pursuits. He was predeceased by his parents, J. Peter and Helena (Corley) Rabidou; and sisters, Dorothea Cavanaugh, of New York City, and Gladys Parker, of Barre, Vermont. He is survived by a nephew, Jerry Parker of Ocala, FL, a niece, Jan Parker LaPerle (Paul), grandniece Kelly Rue Riso (Edward), grandnephew Casey Harrington (Kelly), great-grandnieces and great grand-nephews, all of Barre, Vermont. At Wynn's request, no services will be held.