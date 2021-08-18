Cancel
Charleston, WV

Teresa Morris-Coluchi

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERESA MORRIS-COLUCHI, 47, of Rosedale Maryland, passed away on August 12th, 2021 after a courageous 4-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Teresa was born January 15, 1974, and grew up in the Charleston area. In 1992, she graduated with honors from Capital High School, where she is fondly remembered for her love of education and excelling in sports, including basketball and track & field. Teresa earned a master's degree at the University of Maryland and worked as a licensed physical therapist in the Baltimore area.

www.wvgazettemail.com

