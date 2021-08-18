Cancel
Barre, VT

Luther B. Dexter

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuther B. Dexter EAST BARRE — Luther B. “Wicked” Dexter, 59, of Washington Road, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born on Aug. 31, 1961, in Nashua, New Hampshire, he was the son of Arnold and Linda (Chaffee) Dexter. He attended local elementary schools and graduated from Williamstown High School. He made his home in Barre until 13 years ago when he moved to East Barre. While in high school, Luther went to work at his father’s business, Cole’s Muffler Center, in Barre and eventually became the owner. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting on his parent’s land in Marshfield, staying up to “camp,” fishing all over the state, and especially, spending time with his grandkids – spoiling them! He loved watching the Patriots, the Yankees, NASCAR racing, and collected diecast NASCAR cars. He also enjoyed sitting around the campfire drinking Bud Light and Jack Daniels, as well as going on long drives with no destination while listening to AC/DC or ZZ Top. Survivors include his sons, Eric Dexter and his wife, Nicole, of Quechee, and their children, Deja and Logan, and Dustin Dexter and his partner, Rachel Cleveland, of Chelsea, and their son, Colton; and his son Christopher’s children Rylee Dexter and Cilla Villa; his mother, Linda Dexter, of Marshfield; and his siblings, Ray Dexter, of Barre, and Cathy Dexter, of Marshfield; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his grandparents, Bertha and Perley Dexter, he was predeceased by his father, Arnold Dexter, and his son, Christopher Dexter. The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eric Dexter, P.O. Box 391, Quechee, VT 05059. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.

