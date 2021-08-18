Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

National Active and Retired Federal Employees to host conference here

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLiTQ_0bUry4VC00

Federal workers will mark a national centennial when they gather for the state NARFE conference Aug. 26-27 at Muskogee Civic Center.

NARFE stands for National Active and Retired Federal Employees, an organization founded 100 years ago.

Muskogee NARFE Chapter President Greg Sorenson said he expects about 60 people to attend.

"Initially, we were hoping for 100 because it's statewide and it's the centennial celebration," Sorenson said. "But with some of the Delta variant, it impacted it a little bit."

National NARFE President Ken Thomas will speak virtually at the conference, Sorenson said.

The conference will mark NARFE's history on Aug. 26 with a centennial cake, he said. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will make a proclamation, and State Rep. Avery Frix will speak on Friday, he said.

According to a NARFE YouTube video, the organization was established in 1921 when 14 federal retirees met to discuss shortcomings of retirement laws. The organization called itself the Association of Retired Federal Employees. Within two years, the organization had 6,500 members across the United States.

The Muskogee and Okmulgee chapters spent the past 20 months planning the conference, Sorenson said.

"I asked if Muskogee had ever hosted the NARFE conference because they have one every two years, and they said Muskogee never had," he said, adding that Muskogee is the national organization's 22nd chapter.

He said he hopes the conference can help recruit new members.

"I thought this conference could get people who are close to retirement to consider joining NARFE," he said.

The Muskogee chapter has nearly 80 members, Sorenson said.

"It's such a big area for that, between the VA medical center where I worked, and my wife retired from the VA regional office, and the Fort Gibson (National) cemetery," Sorenson said. "There's not many that have that kind of presence compared to the size of the town or city."

The association also can include postal workers, he said.

"We've been helping The Barracks in Muskogee," he said. "Before, when it seemed they were going to open, when COVID hit, we brought a bunch of donations of canned goods."

Upcoming projects include serving a meal at Gospel Rescue Mission, he said.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
100
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Muskogee, OK
Government
City
Fort Gibson, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Muskogee Civic Center#Muskogee Narfe#State#Covid#Gospel Rescue Mission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Serena Williams pulls out of U.S. Open because of injury

Serena Williams will not play in the U.S. Open because of an injury, she said Wednesday. "After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams told her 13.5 million followers on Instagram.

Comments / 0

Community Policy