National Active and Retired Federal Employees to host conference here

Federal workers will mark a national centennial when they gather for the state NARFE conference Aug. 26-27 at Muskogee Civic Center.

NARFE stands for National Active and Retired Federal Employees, an organization founded 100 years ago.

Muskogee NARFE Chapter President Greg Sorenson said he expects about 60 people to attend.

"Initially, we were hoping for 100 because it's statewide and it's the centennial celebration," Sorenson said. "But with some of the Delta variant, it impacted it a little bit."

National NARFE President Ken Thomas will speak virtually at the conference, Sorenson said.

The conference will mark NARFE's history on Aug. 26 with a centennial cake, he said. Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman will make a proclamation, and State Rep. Avery Frix will speak on Friday, he said.

According to a NARFE YouTube video, the organization was established in 1921 when 14 federal retirees met to discuss shortcomings of retirement laws. The organization called itself the Association of Retired Federal Employees. Within two years, the organization had 6,500 members across the United States.

The Muskogee and Okmulgee chapters spent the past 20 months planning the conference, Sorenson said.

"I asked if Muskogee had ever hosted the NARFE conference because they have one every two years, and they said Muskogee never had," he said, adding that Muskogee is the national organization's 22nd chapter.

He said he hopes the conference can help recruit new members.

"I thought this conference could get people who are close to retirement to consider joining NARFE," he said.

The Muskogee chapter has nearly 80 members, Sorenson said.

"It's such a big area for that, between the VA medical center where I worked, and my wife retired from the VA regional office, and the Fort Gibson (National) cemetery," Sorenson said. "There's not many that have that kind of presence compared to the size of the town or city."

The association also can include postal workers, he said.

"We've been helping The Barracks in Muskogee," he said. "Before, when it seemed they were going to open, when COVID hit, we brought a bunch of donations of canned goods."

Upcoming projects include serving a meal at Gospel Rescue Mission, he said.