Rosalie A. Joslin BARRE — Rosalie Ada Joslin, 88, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Berlin Health & Rehab in Berlin. She was born in Fayston on Dec. 28, 1932, the daughter of Jay E. and Belle M. (Farnsworth) LaVanway. She attended school in Moretown and Northfield. She married Mark C. “Red” Joslin in Waitsfield on June 27, 1953. “Red” predeceased her on May 7, 2008. The family spent nearly seven decades in their Ferris Street Home in Barre. Rosalie worked at Jockey Hollow for approximately 30 years and owned and operated “The Sweet Shop” in Barre for five years. Rosalie loved to bake, having been well-known for her beautiful wedding cake creations and famous donuts, loved by all her friends and family. In addition to baking, she enjoyed snowmobiling with her husband, Red. She was a life member of the Moose Club Women’s Auxiliary, Websterville Home Dem. and the Women’s Auxiliary of the South Barre Fire Department. Survivors include her five children, Jeffrey Joslin, of South Carolina, Joey Joslin and Anna, of South Barre, Jay Joslin Sr., of Websterville, Jon Joslin, of Graniteville, Gina Phillips and Paul Sr., of Graniteville; seven grandchildren, Carolyn, Paul Jr., Jay Jr., Tyler, Justin, Tiffany, Jacob; two great-grandchildren, Brandon and Owen; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband of 54 years, she was predeceased by her son, James Joslin; brother, Arnold LaVanway; sister, Pauline (LaVanway) Waterman; niece, Tracie J. (Farnham) Winauske. In keeping with her wishes, calling hours will be held Sunday, Aug. 29, from 1-4 p.m. at Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted in the Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph Center, Monday, Aug. 30, at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to www.diabetes.org/honor/donation or www.cancer.org.