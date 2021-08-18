Cancel
Ravenswood, WV

Frederick Gene Jewell

Cover picture for the articleFREDERICK GENE JEWELL, 83, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away August 16, 2021, at his home, following a brief illness. Survivors include his son Greg Jewell (Joyce) of Ravenswood; daughter Pamela Miller of Ravenswood; brother, Bill Jewell, of Ripley; sister, Marie Delong of Ravenswood; grandchildren, Robbie Jewell, Benji Jewell, Matthew Nunn, and Stacie O'Dell; great grandchildren, Tyler, Xavier, Dominic, Dustin, and Braylen, along with several nieces and nephews.

