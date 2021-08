The Mets have desperately needed a spark. They finally found one. On a hazy Wednesday afternoon, when the typically blue San Francisco skies were a whitish-gray due to wildfires up north, Kevin Pillar blasted a go-ahead three-run home run in the top of the 12th inning to lead the Mets to a 6-2 win over the Giants at Oracle Park. It was just one win, but given how the month has unfolded, it felt like so much more.