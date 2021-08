The addition of USC would require numerous west coast teams and yes that would be cool, but I believe we still are looking south and west. That would transform the Big Ten and reduce the Stench that permeates from Ann Arbor a tad. . I hope they do not do that because USC is to good for them. Plus ND is starting to grab games from the SEC (Bama and Florida on top of Georgia and Vandy). Now we did schedule OSU which I like because they are not the Skunkbears.