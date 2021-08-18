Cancel
New York City, NY

Anthrax announce 2022 European tour dates

By NextMosh Staff
nextmosh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York City thrash metal legends Anthrax have announced their first European tour since summer of 2019. See all tour dates below. A presser states, “Kicking off on September 27, 2022 in Birmingham, England, the band will play 27 dates in 15 countries, wrapping up in Zurich, Switzerland on November 5. Crossover thrash band Municipal Waste will support on all dates. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 20 at 10AM BST, 11AM CET; go to www.anthrax.com for all purchasing information.” They add, “On this tour, fans can expect Anthrax – Joey Belladonna/vocals, Scott Ian/rhythm guitar, Frank Bello/bass, Charlie Benante/drums, and Jon Donais/guitar – to draw from all four decades – fan favorite and deep cuts – for their nightly setlist.”

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

 

