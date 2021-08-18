Anthrax announce 2022 European tour dates

Will Orchard from Barrington has been playing shows in various venues since he was 16. He started out with the band Llama Sanchez, then he had the project LittleBoyBigHeadOnBike and now he’s doing things under his own name. Orchard has a prolific catalog and he’s only in his 20s, which is incredibly impressive. He’s also been dabbling in sound engineering on the side. Tonight at 6:30 p.m., he’ll be performing at Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield as a sort of farewell show before heading across the Atlantic to tour Europe.