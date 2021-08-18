Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, WV

Dwight Williamson: Reunions and kraut ignite nostalgia

Logan Banner
 8 days ago

By the time you are reading this, I will have already attended my 1971 Logan High School class reunion that was this past Friday and Saturday, and I now am looking forward to our annual family reunion to be held, as usual, the second Saturday of the month at Chief Logan State Park, this year’s date falling on Sept. 11 — a date no American should ever forget because of the horrific 9/11 attacks in New York and at the Pentagon.

www.loganbanner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Logan County, WV
City
Logan, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nostalgia#Traffic Accident#Ignite#Air Conditioning#Bacteria#Logan High School#American#Marshall University#Logan Senior High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House Jan. 6 committee demands Trump White House records

WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued its first demands for documents from government agencies on Wednesday, including communications involving some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers and family. The House of Representatives Select Committee asked for...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New York state adjusts Covid death toll, adding nearly 12,000

Washington (CNN) — New York's new governor said Wednesday that the state's Covid-19 death toll now aligns with the count from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, after the state added nearly 12,000 deaths that former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration didn't officially tally. The announcement by Democratic Gov....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Moderna completes submission for full FDA approval of vaccine

Moderna said Wednesday that it has completed its submission of data to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The rolling submission of data to the FDA had begun in June, but is now complete. The completed submission comes two days after the FDA announced that it had given full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy