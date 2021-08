The most arresting development at Tuesday evening’s meeting of the Flagler County School Board was the shocking and boorish behavior of a large crowd that law enforcement officers eventually cleared from the room, requiring a half-hour recess. But the most consequential vote–“a huge deal,” in the words of Board Attorney Kristy Gavin–was the board’s unanimous series of votes that approved a doubling in school impact fees, the one-time levy imposed on new construction and designed to defray the cost of new schools required by a growing population. It is the first impact fee increase since 2005. The new fees become effective on Dec. 1.