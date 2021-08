The Phoenix Mercury are hosting the Indiana Fever at the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix on Tuesday, August 17, at 22:00 T in a clash between two teams coming off opposite outcomes in their previous matches. The Mercury are 3-1 in their previous four matches and are sitting in the third place of the West. On the other hand, the Fever saw a three-game winning streak getting snapped and are still last in the whole WNBA.