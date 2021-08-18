Cancel
Chapmanville, WV

Chapmanville council votes to install veteran banners throughout town

By DYLAN VIDOVICH dvidovich@HDMediaLLC.com
Logan Banner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPMANVILLE — During their regular session Tuesday, Aug. 10, the Chapmanville Town Council voted to pursue installing banners that honor veterans throughout town. Such banners are already in place throughout several small towns across the state, including Oceana in Wyoming County and in the McDowell County seat of Welch. The idea of bringing them to Chapmanville was brought forth by town recorder Terilyn Wilson, who displayed an example banner with her husband’s name and photo.

www.loganbanner.com

