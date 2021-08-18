Editorial: Political power in WV continues its slow move north (copy)

After a long wait, the Census Bureau has released local-level results of its population count last year. Now the (political) fun begins. We knew from an earlier release that the state had dropped below 1.8 million in total population and would lose one of its three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. We expected population gains in the Eastern Panhandle and Monongalia County, and we expected losses in the southern coal counties. Those expectations became reality when county numbers were released Thursday.