Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Front page rejoiced in demise of Cuomo

nny360.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour front page on Aug. 11 read like a tabloid, rejoicing in the political demise of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. That demise is sad because he was a good and strong governor in some ways. He confronted the novel coronavirus when the Groper-in-Chief turned his back and lied about it. And...

www.nny360.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Antony
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Julius Caesar
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Page
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Entertainmentmediaite.com

Former Cuomo Challenger Cynthia Nixon DUNKS on Cuomo: ‘Neither of Us is Governor, But I Still Have My Emmy(s)’

Actress and left-wing activist Cynthia Nixon dunked on former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter on Tuesday. “The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s),” tweeted Nixon, who has two Emmys. She unsuccessfully challenged Cuomo in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary in the Empire State.
PetsPosted by
UPI News

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces one last outcry on final day in office -- over his dog

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo officially leaves office on Monday, but not before he was forced to deal with one last public outcry. Cuomo's final day is on Monday and he was scheduled to give a farewell address at noon EDT. He will be succeeded in the post by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will be New York's first female governor.
PetsWashington Times

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo abandons his dog as he leaves office

Departing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo abandoned his dog on his way out the door. Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, left behind his dog, Captain, when he moved out of the governor’s mansion last weekend, the Times-Union of Albany reported. The governor, whose resignation takes effect at midnight on Monday, has...
Public Healthnewsandguts.com

NY’s New Governor Acknowledges Andrew Cuomo’s Administration Undercounted COVID Deaths

New York’s new Governor Kathy Hochul is making good on a promise that “transparency will be the hallmark” of her administration. On her first day in office, her administration revealed that there were almost 12,000 more deaths in New York state than Andrew Cuomo’s administration officially admitted. Hochul told MSNBC’s Morning Joe, “We’re now releasing more data than had been released before publicly, so people know the nursing home deaths and the hospital deaths are consistent with what’s being displayed by the CDC.”
CelebritiesThe Independent

Cynthia Nixon taunts Andrew Cuomo for losing honorary Emmy

Cynthia Nixon throws shade at exiting New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during his final hours in office after losing his honorary Emmy Award. The Sex and the City star tweeted about the disgraced politician before he handed over the reins to interim governor Kathy Hochul. The Hollywood actress tweeted: “The...
PoliticsPosted by
TheWrap

Andrew Cuomo Says ‘The Truth Is Ultimately Always Revealed’ in Farewell Address (Video)

In his final address on Monday, outgoing New York governor Andrew Cuomo said “the truth is ultimately always revealed.”. Cuomo will leave office at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday night, two weeks after announcing his plans to abdicate his role. Earlier this month, state Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office had found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women. He initially declined to resign, but heavyweight political figures like President Joe Biden publicly said he should.
PoliticsNBC News

Andrew Cuomo stripped of special Emmy after resignation

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is no longer an Emmy winner after his award was rescinded, with the international TV academy citing his resignation after a report found that he had sexually harassed 11 women. "The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General's...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Janice Dean: It's Andrew Cuomo's last day as governor. My fight won't stop after he's gone

Monday, August 23, marks New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s last day in office. It’s incredible that this time last year Cuomo was the toast of the town appearing on all the major news programs as the MVP (Most Valuable Politician) during the COVID-19 pandemic, working on his $5.1 million dollar memoir celebrating his leadership, and his acceptance speech for his Emmy Award while morgues could no longer accept bodies because of the overflow of dead seniors piling up in New York state nursing homes.
Public Healtharcamax.com

The Demise of the Love Gov

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York resigned his office. It was a stunning turnabout for a man who had been proclaimed a hero of the republic by the entire media just last year, even as he presided over the worst COVID-19 spike in the United States and covered up the deaths of thousands of nursing-home patients. Trevor Noah declared himself a "Cuomosexual"; Chelsea Handler gushed about her "crush"; there was even talk about supplanting President Joe Biden with Cuomo at the top of the 2020 Democratic ticket were Biden to falter. Crown Publishing saw fit to shower $5 million in advance money on Cuomo's self-flattering COVID-19 memoir, humbly titled "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Kathy Hochul vows to turn the page on Cuomo's "toxic work environment"

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul during a press conference Wednesday promised to create a safe work environment when she replaces disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 13 days. Why it matters: Hochul said no executive chamber member implicated in Cuomo's alleged efforts to retaliate against women who accused him of sexual harassment will remain in her administration.
New York City, NYpix11.com

Cuomo demise: What’s next for the governor?

As the Cuomo era ends in New York, what are New Yorkers getting with Kathy Hochul and what are they losing with Andrew Cuomo?. Gerson Borrero, a television commentator who is a columnist and former editor of the newspaper “El Diario La Prensa,” has known the Cuomos for decades. He...
New York City, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Planned Parenthood leader seeks to turn page on Cuomo

In 2014, Gov. Andrew Cuomo formed a new ballot line meant to highlight his push for policy platform meant to benefit women in New York — including a provision that sought to strengthen the state's abortion laws. Now, Cuomo's drive to boost his re-election through the Women's Equality Party is being reassessed in part by some of the women who led that effort.

Comments / 0

Community Policy