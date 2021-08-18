Front page rejoiced in demise of Cuomo

This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York resigned his office. It was a stunning turnabout for a man who had been proclaimed a hero of the republic by the entire media just last year, even as he presided over the worst COVID-19 spike in the United States and covered up the deaths of thousands of nursing-home patients. Trevor Noah declared himself a "Cuomosexual"; Chelsea Handler gushed about her "crush"; there was even talk about supplanting President Joe Biden with Cuomo at the top of the 2020 Democratic ticket were Biden to falter. Crown Publishing saw fit to shower $5 million in advance money on Cuomo's self-flattering COVID-19 memoir, humbly titled "American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic."