Video Gamers Will Love Spending The Night At An Arcade-Themed Hotel Suite In Illinois

For those who love retro video games, finding an entire museum in Illinois that features our favorites from the ’80s and ’90s is exciting, to say the least. Arcadia is a playable arcade museum in McLean that features over 100 games on the floor. Visitors are free to come by and feel the nostalgia while playing some of the games they may remember from childhood. On top of that, Arcadia offers three arcade-themed suites where guests can spend the night. Whether you’re a current or past gamer, a stay in one of these suites will be one to remember.

Opened in 2009, Arcadia is a playable arcade museum that's both family-friendly and free to visit. If you grew up in the '80s and '90s, you'll certainly feel nostalgic for those bygone days of sitting in your parents' living room playing games like Galaga and Donkey Kong.

The museum is quite large with approximately 100 games on the floor. Arcadia has a collection of over 1,500 games which are rotated regularly, so you may see something "new" each time you visit. Although admission is free, you must have quarters if you want to play.

While Arcadia and Pinball Paradise are incredible attractions to visit, what's even better is the option to stay overnight in an arcade-themed hotel suite! Arcadia owns three suites and each comes with its own retro video games.

Just next door to the Arcade Museum in a historic building is the original Hotel Arcadia. This condo can accommodate up to six people and features two bedrooms with a kids' loft, one bathroom, a pinball machine with 10 free plays, and four arcade games set to free play.

The next arcade-themed suite is the Hotel Arcadia Suite, a 1,700-square-foot loft with cathedral ceilings, a large living room and kitchen, three bedrooms, and 1.5 bathrooms. It's located just above the shop where the owner restores arcade and pinball machines. If he's around during your visit, he would be more than happy to show you around!

As for video games, you can enjoy free play on two multigame arcade machines.

If you're looking for more luxurious accommodations, book Vectorman's Luxury Arcade Palace. This 4,000-square-foot loft can accommodate up to 10 guests with three large bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an open floor plan, and a large gourmet kitchen. You'll want to spend plenty of time in the living room, which features a gaming projector...

...and a large rec room with numerous full-sized arcade games on free play PLUS foosball, pinball, a piano, and a treadmill! (Although you'll probably be too busy playing games to even look at the treadmill.) Vectorman's Luxury Arcade Palace sounds pretty awesome, doesn't it?

Across the street in an old historic bank building is Arcadia's sister museum, Pinball Paradise, which features 35 playable pinball machines. Some of the machines date back to the 1960s and there are more current selections from the 2000s.

How does staying overnight at an arcade-themed condo or loft sound? Pretty awesome, right? Let us know your favorite video game and which Arcadia room you would love to stay at in the comments.

