Plum’s second half sparks Aces comeback over Mystics

The Associated Press
 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 21 of her 24 points in the second half, A’ja Wilson had 19 points, 14 rebounds and five assists and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 93-83 on Tuesday night to spoil Tina Charles’ ninth 30-point game.

Las Vegas trailed 49-41 at halftime, but went on a 9-0 run to take a 74-67 lead early in the fourth quarter. Plum sealed it with a 3-pointer from the wing with 52.9 seconds left for an eight-point lead.

Liz Cambage added 15 points for Las Vegas (17-6). Chelsea Gray scored 13 and Riquna Williams 10.

Wilson, in her fourth season, became the fifth player in WNBA history to reach 2,000 career points in under 105 games.

Charles scored 23 points in the first half and finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (8-12). She passed passed Katie Smith (6,452) for seventh on the WNBA career scoring list.

Ariel Atkins added 24 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

