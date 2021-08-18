Cancel
NBA

Griner, Taurasi combine for 47 points as Mercury beat Fever

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner had 25 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, Diana Taurasi scored 22 points with seven rebounds and seven assists, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Indiana Fever 84-80 on Tuesday night.

Indiana got within two points three times in the final 1:32, but Phoenix had an answer each time. After Kelsey Mitchell pulled the Fever within 82-80 with 25.9 left, Taurasi sealed it with two free throws.

Brianna Turner added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (11-10). Skylar Diggins-Smith, averaging 19.1 points per game, sustained a right ankle sprain in the first quarter and did not return.

Griner became the third player in WNBA history to reach 700 career blocks.

Mitchell led Indiana (4-18) with 20 points. Victoria Vivians added 16 points, Danielle Robinson had 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

