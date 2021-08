B[/drocpap]etty Crocker cake mix is a pantry staple for most of us. Need to whip up a cake or cupcakes quickly? Store-bought cake mix is there for you. And let's face it, while store cake mix like Duncan Hines, Betty Crocker, or General Mills is good, it can leave a little something to be desired. It provides a good starter base for baking, but with some tried and true hacks, you can up your boxed cake mix game. Sheet cakes might not be the healthiest fare in the world, but cake mixes are usually fortified with iron due to the flour, making them a good source of at least one of your daily values.