County begins earning office rent

Cleveland County Commission’s newest property acquisition, the Financial Center at 111 N. Peters Ave., will mean the county will collect rent from tenants. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

The Board of Cleveland County Commissioners set up a fund to begin collecting rent from tenants in the Financial Center building on Monday following the previous 2-1 approved purchase agreement for the commercial office property.

The purchase of the building was finalized in late July and followed the initial purchase of two floors. District 1 Rod Cleveland opposed the purchases.

Following a suggestion from Cleveland, BOCC Chair Darry Stacy agreed the fund could be transferred to a public facilities authority.

“I think that would be a good agenda item to discuss sometime in the future,” Stacy said. “Right now it’s county property, so to bring these dollars in it’s going to have to go into an account for the county.”

All leases within the building are assumed by the county, the BOCC’s legal advisor and Assistant District Attorney Jim Robertson told the commissioners. In answer to a question from District 3 Harold Haralson about the changing terms of the lease, Robertson said the terms cannot be changed at this time.

Following the meeting, Cleveland said leases will come before the commission for approval, but that if the fund moved to an authority those agreements would be approved by that authority.

The commission hired a new facilities manager who will office at the Financial Center and work with the current manager, Adair and Associates “to make a smooth transition for management of that property,” Stacy said in a prepared statement in answer to questions submitted by The Transcript. The agreement with Adair is for one year.

As leases expire, more county offices could move in.

“As more space opens up in the former financial center building, decisions will be made by the BOCC for best use of the available space,” Stacy said.

While Stacy has not disclosed future potential tenants within county government, from the judiciary and county clerk to the assessor, treasurer and election board, none of the eight elected officials previously interviewed by The Transcript said it would be interested in the building except the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office. The CCSO operates on the top two floors, but told The Transcript it is overcrowded.

“When purchased, the building was fully occupied except for one suite on the fourth floor and the Sheriff’s Office is moving into that space,” Stacy said. “Another space vacating soon will provide an office for the facilities manager.”

The building’s warranty company required repairs to damages on the roof which the warranty company repaired and inspected prior to the transfer of that warranty, Stacy said. Some damage from the April hail storm injured the roof and will be “covered by the insurance,” he added and stated that the claim is ongoing. A resulting settlement will be deposited into a county account.

Stacy has said purchasing the building saved taxpayers “$16 million” in a time of high construction costs and a competitive downtown Norman commercial office market.