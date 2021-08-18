Council shifts ARPA dollars

As Norman City Hall prepares for it’s first quarterly report on how it will spend American Rescue Plan Act funds, the City Council did some rearranging of those dollars during a study session Tuesday night.

The city will receive $22.4 million in ARPA funds and the council discussed expenditures for the entire amount.

Funds must be “programmed,” or dedicated, by 2024 and spent by 2026, The Transcript has previously reported. The city must submit quarterly reports beginning Aug. 31 on how the council intends to spend the funds which can change ahead of the 2024 deadline.

In their discussion, the council placed a high priority on affordable housing to prevent homelessness and on resources for the unhoused, both of which totaled $7.3 million — $4.5 million for affordable house, $1.8 million on homelessness resources and $1 million for specific non-profit organizations.

The second highest category of projects that had not been allocated included $3 million for stormwater projects. Last month, the council allocated $9.5 million for an emergency operations center, The Transcript reported.

The council agreed that $4.5 million should be designated to tackle the city’s growing need for affordable housing.

City Manager Darrel Pyle and Lisa Krieg, Community Development Block Grant coordinator, told the council that ongoing studies in affordable housing and needs assessment for the unhoused in Norman will better inform the city as it moves forward. Ward 4 Lee Hall pointed out that the city needs around 9,000 affordable housing units according to previous studies.

Some solutions the council intends to explore include purchasing depreciating homes near Food & Shelter on Reed Avenue, Emerald Green Apartments and modular homes designed to maximize low income dollars. The property could be deeded over to the local housing authority, which has struggled to keep enough units in its program, Hall noted.

The city’s homelessness case managers have also struggled to house people with vouchers because landlords or hotels may not accept them, Hall said.

City Attorney Kathryn Walker warned the council that if the city purchased property under those conditions, that would trigger the Relocation Act, which requires the city to pay to relocate the former owner.

“It just gets more expensive, so, that’s something we’d have to look into, how it impacts the [financial] number for this approach,” Walker said.

Ward 5 Rarchar Tortello was skeptical that those property acquisitions would go far with a goal of 9,000 units and asked staff to explore public private partnerships to maximize the funds.

“I think there’s a more efficient way of spending the money here,” Tortorello said. “I’m just thinking ... looking at working with developers to build affordable housing. I just think there are a lot of people outside this room who would like to help solve this problem.”

Pyle pointed out there are developers “who live in this universe of tax credit availability to make things affordable. A lot of times a city will participate in a partnership to make sure ‘we’re getting out of this affordable project what we need.’

“There is an ability for the city to buy down the cost of the project. It could be things like sewer and water connections for 100 units, the cost of planning and permits.”

Pyle suggested that staff could put out a request for proposal based on the funds the city has available to determine how each developer would provide “as many affordable units as possible.”

Smaller expenditures

According to an initial spreadsheet for potential ARPA uses for council consideration, $1 million was to be set aside for nonprofit organizations with $500,000 earmarked for Food and Shelter Inc., and $500,000 for the Virtue Center — two agencies which have undergone building projects to serve those impacted the pandemic, Mayor Bree Clark noted.

The Norman Arts Council has also requested $100,000 after its portion of the room tax fund was short following low turnout to hotels and motels during the ongoing pandemic.

Councilors agreed with Ward 3 Kelly Lynn that additional funds should be set aside for non-profit organizations and the extra dollars should be competitive via an application process.

The council agreed to take $900,000 from a stormwater protection project at Carter Avenue and Alameda Street to boost the $1 million fund for non-profits. The project will be placed under the $3 million set of ARPA funded stormwater projects.

Council also intends to bring back a small business grant program which will be discussed at the Sept. 2 Economic Development Advisory Board and likely the Business and Community Affairs committee.

Future money

The list of projects and funding amounts could change if Congress adopts President Biden’s infrastructure bill. In particular, the $9.5 million could qualify as an infrastructure expense which would then return those dollars back to other potential ARPA uses.

City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco speculated that, based on the bill as it stands, transit improvements and stormwater projects could also qualify.

Clark pointed out some of the funds would be more difficult to capture as a portion of money will be awarded by a grant process — subject to other cities in the state who will apply for the aid — rather than a pot of money handed to the city.