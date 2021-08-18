Cancel
Timmonsville wants to make most of final year

By Scott Chancey
SCNow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – The Timmonsville Whirlwinds will be no more after this school year. With that in mind, coach Thomas McFadden wants this 2021 campaign to be memorable. “We’re basically telling the kids and the community this is the most important season in Timmonsville history,” said McFadden, whose program won two state titles under its stadium namesake, Bill Tate. “The school is behind them, the community is behind them, looking for them to be that bright light. This is the farewell. But they want to make a statement and leave their legacy.”

scnow.com

