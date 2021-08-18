ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Lynne R. Goewey, 71, of Adams, died at her home Monday August 16, 2021, where she had been under the care of her children and Hospice of Jefferson County. A calling hour will begin at 10:00 am Saturday August 21 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Watertown. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 am, with a luncheon from noon to 1:00 pm at the church. Following the luncheon, burial will be in the Rural Cemetery, Adams.