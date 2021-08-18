Melbourne child dies after being pulled from Rock Creek lake

A 9-year-old child died after being pulled from the lake at Rock Creek State Park near Kellogg Saturday. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a child missing in the water near the beach area of the park at about 5:30 p.m. When first responders arrived at about 5:38 p.m., bystanders had pulled the child – who was later identified as Steven Streets of Melbourne – from the lake and were giving him CPR.