O’Keeffe museum, two other groups get grants

The Gibbes Museum of Art will welcome two new artists in residence as part of their Visiting Artist series on August 30th. Marina Savashynskaya Dunbar (right) and Alexandria Dickerson are Charleston-based artists who will be working in the studio at the Gibbes from August 30th to October 10th, 2021. The Visiting Artist Series is a program that highlights artists from South Carolina whose work contributes to a new understanding of art in the South by providing them with a workspace and platform to showcase their art.