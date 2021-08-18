O’Keeffe museum, two other groups get grants
Three New Mexico organizations are receiving money from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help fund four projects. The NEH says it aims to help the preservation of historic collections, humanities documentaries and exhibitions, scholarly books and research, and educational opportunities for teachers. The government agency on Tuesday announced $28.4 million for 239 humanities projects nationwide. The New Mexico organizations received a total of $232,000.www.abqjournal.com
