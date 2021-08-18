Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Dorothy Cahill, 93

Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Celebration of Life for Dorothy Cahill, 93, of Marshalltown were held on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish- St. Henry Catholic Church with Father Kyle Tietz officiating. She was laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery in Marshalltown, Iowa. Honorary pallbearers were Jill Paullus, Tad Cahill, Mike Mogard, Megan Brockmeier, Colin Cahill and Beau Cahill. Along with family and friends groups from Five Star Rating, St. Henry Catholic Church family and friends, Lionesses and Retired Marshalltown Community School Staff. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Dorothy and her family.

