Iowa Falls, IA

Randall “Randy” Dean Mitchell, 60

Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandall “Randy” Dean Mitchell, 60, of Iowa Falls, passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Funeral services for Randy will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 11:00 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home, 1209 Iowa Avenue West, in Marshalltown. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery. A visitation will be held in the hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M. For questions or condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

www.timesrepublican.com

