Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Indonesia July trade surplus widens as export, import growth slows

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s trade surplus widened slightly more than expected in July as growth in exports and imports slowed, data from the statistics bureau showed on Wednesday, as the country imposed mobility restrictions to control a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Exports grew 29.32% on a yearly basis to $17.70 billion, the lowest rise since February and compared with a 30.2% growth rate expected in a Reuters poll. Shipments fell on a monthly basis due to seasonal patterns, but high coal and palm oil prices continued to support exports.

Imports expanded 44.44% from a year earlier to $15.11 billion, compared with the poll’s forecast of a 52.15% rise. The July trade surplus was $2.59 billion, versus the poll’s estimate of $2.27 billion and June’s $1.32 billion surplus.

The export growth rate in June was 54.46%, while import growth was 60.12%.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

168K+
Followers
197K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Surplus#Palm Oil#Jakarta#The Statistics Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil edges higher on US fuel demand, extends rally

NEW YORK -Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, extending gains for a third session, after U.S. government data showed that fuel demand has climbed to its highest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude rose 42 cents to $71.47 a barrel by 11:06 a.m. EDT (1506 GMT). U.S....
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil jumps 5% after 7 days of losses, boosted by weaker dollar

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose more than 5% on Monday, as a weaker dollar and strong global equities markets boosted crude futures after seven sessions of declines. Brent crude climbed $3.57, or 5.5%, to end the session at $68.75 a barrel after touching its lowest since...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Wheat, soybeans, and corn rise strongly in commodities rebound

HAMBURG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The prices of wheat, soybeans, and corn traded in Chicago rose sharply on Monday after falls last week thanks to spillover support from strong equity markets and broad strength in other commodities. Crude oil and metals prices rose on Monday after bargain hunting drove equity...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will be participating in S&P Global Platts’ price assessment process for crude cargoes in Asia, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday. Platts said in a notice that it had reviewed the trading arm of the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Aramco, and...
EconomyForexTV.com

German GDP To Increase Sharply In Q3

Germany’s economy is set to grow strongly in the third quarter despite the pace of recovery losing momentum partly due to the pandemic-induced supply chain constraints, Capital Economics said. Results of the latest ifo survey showed on Wednesday that the German business confidence eased for a second straight month. The...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

China pork production to decline by 14% in 2022 -USDA attache

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "In 2022, China's hog production is forecast to decline by 5%. Low prices and disease outbreaks in 2021 led to significant slaughter and delayed restocking. Pork production in 2022 will decline by 14% as fewer hogs come to market and government policies designed to limit price fluctuations inadvertently undermine expansion. Pork imports will rise to 5.1 million MT (metric tons) as consumer demand for pork exceeds domestic production. Cattle and beef production will grow slowly in 2022. High beef prices will encourage investments by large producers. However, small producers with poor herd genetics and space constraints will continue to dominate production. Cattle imports will be stable at 350,000 head. Beef imports will grow to reach 3.3 million MT, but at a slower rate, as high beef prices are balanced by more diverse beef suppliers entering the market."
Economyhoustonmirror.com

Thailand's exports expand 20 pct in July

Bangkok, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's exports expanded 20.27 percent year-on-year in July, reflecting continuous expansion for five consecutive months, the Minister of Commerce announced on Monday. Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told local media during the press conference on Monday that the healthy growth momentum was driven mainly by the...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

TABLE-Canadian oil partly replaced S.American oil in India's July imports - trade

NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The share of Canadian oil in India's overall imports in July rose to a record 6.3%, partly replacing some Latin American oil, data from industry sources showed on Tuesday. India shipped in about 3.4 million barrels per day of oil in July, the lowest in a year, the data showed. Last month, Iraq stayed as the top oil supplier to India, followed by Saudi Arabia. Nigeria swapped its ranking with the United Arab Emirates to emerge as the third-biggest oil supplier to India. Canada was at the fifth position, while the United States tumbled by two notches to the seventh rank after Kuwait. The following table shows India's imports by country. The imports include condensate. Volumes are in '000 bpd. Region/Country July June %Chg July %Chg Jan-July Jan-July % Chg 2021 2021 mth/mth 2020 yr/yr 2021 2020 yr/yr Latin America Brazil 0.0 138.3 -100.0 0.0 -- 82.2 59.8 37.4 Colombia 104.3 70.7 47.5 136.4 -23.5 70.7 39.9 77.4 Ecuador 0.0 34.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 10.1 18.5 -45.5 Mexico 34.7 104.2 -66.7 54.0 -35.7 138.1 183.4 -24.7 Venezuela 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 220.4 -100.0 Guyana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 139.0 347.7 -60.0 190.4 -27.0 305.9 522.1 -41.4 Asia Brunei 21.7 0.0 -- 18.0 20.6 20.8 18.6 11.9 Malaysia 21.4 45.0 -52.4 57.4 -62.7 34.7 46.0 -24.6 Indonesia 18.5 19.1 -3.3 0.0 -- 17.7 0.0 -- Australia 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 2.7 0.0 -- TOTAL 61.6 64.1 -3.8 75.5 -18.3 75.8 64.5 17.5 Middle East Neutral Zone 19.6 42.7 -54.1 0.0 -- 48.2 5.1 846.8 Oman 78.2 119.4 -34.4 65.7 19.1 109.9 26.1 320.5 Iraq 938.5 955.8 -1.8 791.2 18.6 1035.4 965.7 7.2 Qatar 32.1 33.3 -3.6 132.5 -75.8 28.0 84.8 -67.0 Kuwait 174.7 121.9 43.3 164.7 6.1 214.4 182.1 17.8 S. Arabia 656.7 517.8 26.8 584.8 12.3 596.2 738.6 -19.3 U.A.E. 306.5 498.8 -38.6 400.3 -23.4 430.4 461.1 -6.7 Dubai 0.0 16.6 -100.0 16.1 -100.0 7.0 4.7 50.6 Yemen 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- Syria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 2206.4 2306.2 -4.3 2155.3 2.4 2469.6 2468.3 0.1 Europe Albania 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- North sea 0.0 104.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 53.1 0.0 -- Norway 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 0.0 -- TOTAL 0.0 104.5 -100.0 0.0 -- 53.1 0.0 -- C.I.S. Azerbaijan 0.0 0.0 -- 53.0 -100.0 18.9 39.7 -52.4 Kazakhstan 62.5 96.9 -35.6 153.2 -59.2 86.1 126.1 -31.7 Russia 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 36.3 44.8 -19.0 TOTAL 62.5 131.1 -52.3 206.2 -69.7 141.4 210.7 -32.9 Africa Nigeria 363.7 275.6 32.0 61.1 495.1 355.2 262.6 35.3 Angola 64.4 117.7 -45.3 28.9 122.5 90.4 74.6 21.3 Ivory coast 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 4.9 0.0 -- Cameroon 0.0 34.1 -100.0 0.0 -- 13.8 4.4 214.3 Congo 30.7 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.8 17.6 -50.1 Chad 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 0.0 9.1 -100.0 Egypt 19.1 89.3 -78.6 62.7 -69.5 50.0 57.2 -12.6 Gabon 91.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 31.2 4.4 602.5 Ghana 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 8.9 0.0 -- Sudan 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 10.6 0.0 -- Eq Guinea 0.0 21.9 -100.0 0.0 -- 16.9 13.9 21.2 Algeria 0.0 0.0 -- 0.0 -- 9.1 25.6 -64.4 Libya 0.0 34.0 -100.0 0.0 -- 14.3 0.0 -- TOTAL 568.9 572.7 -0.7 152.7 272.5 614.2 469.6 30.8 CANADA 213.1 146.7 45.3 0.0 -- 133.9 30.7 336.2 USA 159.6 224.9 -29.0 244.2 -34.6 324.4 225.6 43.8 TOTAL ALL 3411.1 3897.9 -12.5 3024.3 12.8 4116.0 3991.3 3.2 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in June but were discharged in July. It also includes some parcels that arrived in July and discharged in August. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Businessb975.com

BOJ’s Nakamura warns of uncertainty on Japan’s economic recovery

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura said on Wednesday that the economy was headed for a recovery driven by robust global demand, but warned that the outlook was highly uncertain due to a recent resurgence in COVID-19 cases. “We need to be vigilant to downside risks,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thailand's July exports beat forecast, but virus looms

BANGKOK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose more than expected in July but the Southeast Asian country's biggest COVID-19 outbreak to date and movement restrictions are likely to impact shipments in August and September, the commerce minister said on Monday. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 20.27%...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cracks gain despite firmer crude prices

SINGAPORE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil rose on Monday, buoyed by tighter supplies due to lesser exports from China, but traders were concerned that reimposed coronavirus lockdowns in several key markets would dampen near-term demand. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $8.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $7.94 per barrel on Friday. Alongside lacklustre demand, the regional gasoil market would also remain under pressure due to higher exports from India in the coming weeks as the country's peak monsoon season hurts domestic demand, market watchers said. India's August-loading diesel exports are projected to exceed last month's 2.1 million tonnes, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed. "In Asia, markets continue to grapple with COVID infections and a slow vaccination rollout, but the prospect of limited Chinese outflows should keep competition tight for rising Indian and Middle Eastern exports," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at a premium of 8 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, while the front-month spread widened its backwardation by 2 cents to 18 cents per barrel on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices jumped 3% on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak, with gains driven by a weaker dollar despite demand concerns stoked by rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to recommend to the White House reducing federal biofuel blending mandates for 2021 to below 2020 levels in what would be a blow to the biofuels industry, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.51 0.88 1.28 68.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.49 0.01 -0.29 -3.5 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.61 0.88 1.28 68.73 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.39 0.01 -0.29 -3.4 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 69.76 0.88 1.28 68.88 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.24 0.01 -0.31 -3.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 73.09 0.88 1.22 72.21 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.08 0 0.00 0.08 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 70.56 0.97 1.39 69.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.06 0.03 100.00 0.03 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia reverses coal export ban for three companies

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia has reversed coal export bans for three companies after they complied with domestic market obligations, an official at the energy and natural resources ministry told Reuters on Monday. Indonesia suspended coal exports from 34 coal mining companies earlier this month after it said the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China's crude imports from Africa unlikely to rebound in Q3

Platts Analytics expects China's throughput to retreat to about 14.4 million b/d in Q3. China's crude imports from Africa fell in July and refinery feedstock shipments from the continent is set to decline sharply in the third quarter due to the slowdown in refinery throughput, while many private-sector refineries grapple with the shortage of crude import quota availability, industry sources and market analysts told S&P Global Platts.
EconomyForexTV.com

Taiwan Industrial Production Growth Eases In July

Taiwan’s industrial production increased at a softer pace in July, data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 13.93 percent year-on-year in July, following a 18.0 percent increase June. The annual growth in manufacturing output eased to 15.02 percent from 19.65 percent in the previous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy