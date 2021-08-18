Applying the Nassau Swim Spirit She Learned as a Child, Adlai-Gail Coached the Lemmings to Productive Season
IN GOOD FORM: Daniel Baytin displays his freestyle form in a race this season for the Princeton High boys’ swimming team. This summer, Baytin starred for the Nassau Swim Club Lemmings, taking first in the 50 breaststroke and second in the 100 individual medley at the Cicada Classic meet which culminated action this summer in the Princeton Area Swimming and Diving Association (PASDA). (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)www.towntopics.com
Comments / 0