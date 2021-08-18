Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Man Arrested For Involvement In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

By 9and10news Site Staff
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0bUrmzrU00

The United States Attorney’s Office says a Michigan man was arrested Tuesday for crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

They say 40-year-old Logan Barnhart of Lansing has been charged with several federal offenses including assault, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barnhart made his initial court appearance in the Western District Court of Michigan.

They say the case is currently being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who identified Barnhart as #128 in their information seeking photos, along with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI’s Detroit office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the seven months since the attacks, more than 570 Americans have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes in connection to the riots, including 170 people who were charged with assaulting or impeding the police.

Comments / 1

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aiding And Abetting#Fbi#Protest Riot#Capitol Riot#Fbi#Washington Field Office#Capitol Police#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Man gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions has been sentenced to just over six years in prison for planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ty Garbin apologized and was sentenced Wednesday. Garbin admitted his role in the alleged scheme weeks after being arrested last fall. He is among six men charged in federal court but the only one who has pleaded guilty. Garbin says they trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer’s vacation home and “assaulting it with firearms.” The government noted Garbin’s “exceptional” cooperation and asked the judge to give him credit for helping investigators reinforce their case against his co-defendants. He’s likely to testify at any trial.
Buckley, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Man Pleads Guilty to Killing Ex-Girlfriend in Buckley

Just days before a trial of a murder case in Wexford County was set to begin, a man accused of killing is ex-girlfriend pleaded guilty to the crime. Alex Mesler admitted to second degree murder. Mesler is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Angela Admasian, at her home in Buckley in June 2020.

Comments / 1

Community Policy