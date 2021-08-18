Michigan Man Arrested For Involvement In Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

The United States Attorney’s Office says a Michigan man was arrested Tuesday for crimes in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

They say 40-year-old Logan Barnhart of Lansing has been charged with several federal offenses including assault, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon, and aiding and abetting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Barnhart made his initial court appearance in the Western District Court of Michigan.

They say the case is currently being investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office, who identified Barnhart as #128 in their information seeking photos, along with assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the FBI’s Detroit office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says in the seven months since the attacks, more than 570 Americans have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes in connection to the riots, including 170 people who were charged with assaulting or impeding the police.