Christian Lee vs. Rae Yoon Ok, Two Other Title Bouts Top One ‘Revolution’ Lineup
Three title bouts will top the card for One Championship “Revolution” on Sept. 24, the Singapore -based promotion announced Tuesday. In the main event, Christian Lee will defend his lightweight (170-pound) crown against Rae Yoon Ok. Additionally, reigning strawweight (125-pound) king Joshua Pacio will meet Yosuke Saruta in a trilogy bout, while bantamweight kickboxing title holder Capitan Petchyindee Academy will lock horns with Mehdi Zatout.www.sherdog.com
Comments / 0