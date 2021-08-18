Christian Lee vs. Rae Yoon Ok, Two Other Title Bouts Top One ‘Revolution’ Lineup

Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week, our panel discusses the aftermath of 2021 PFL Playoffs 2 and UFC on ESPN 29, including what comes next for the night’s big winners. We also look at some surprising comments from a future UFC Hall of Famer and look forward to this weekend’s lineup, which sees the UFC and PFL both in action, as well as the return of a former UFC champion in his professional boxing debut.