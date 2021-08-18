Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hopkinsville, KY

Hopkinsville boys win golf match

By Bryan Edwards New Era Sports Editor
Kentucky New Era
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHopkinsville, Christian County and University Heights Academy played a nine-hole match at Western Hills on Tuesday afternoon with each team having players shoot low scores. The low team on the day for the boys was Hopkinsville, which shot a 174 for the day. The low boy for the round also came from the Tigers, as their no. 3 golfer Joey Falco finished first, shooting a 36 on the day. Teammate Will Binkley, along with Blazer Evan Pyle, took home second, shooting a 37 for the round.

www.kentuckynewera.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Christian County, KY
Sports
Hopkinsville, KY
Sports
City
Hopkinsville, KY
County
Christian County, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Tigers#Uha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Herschel Walker's entrance shakes up Georgia Senate race

Former football star Herschel Walker’s entrance into the nascent Senate contest in Georgia is injecting a new air of uncertainty into one of the closest-watched races of the 2022 midterm cycle. At the outset of his campaign, Walker has some key advantages in the race to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock...
MusicFox News

Rolling Stones will go ahead with US tour after Charlie Watts' death

It’s only rock ‘n’ roll, so the Rolling Stones will play on without drummer Charlie Watts — and you’ll like it. The rock band will continue their US tour in September, according to the Sun, and the band will pay an emotional tribute to their fallen friend at their concert next month.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring had not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year. Williams, a six-times winner at Flushing Meadows, has had an injury-marred season and limped...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Clay Travis: Rachel Nichols tried to keep up with wokeism and still got canceled

Veteran reporter Rachel Nichols became another victim on ESPN’s growing list of cancellations. As ESPN picked up the pace on covering race over sports, Nichols kept up with the increasingly woke company and fed the right buzz words through a face covering on Zoom interviews. From the jump, she proved to be all in with posturing, blindly supporting the BLM movement and the NBA’s hypocrisy related to China’s human right laws.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

House moderates call on Biden to reconsider Aug. 31 evacuation deadline

A group of House moderates is calling on President Biden to reconsider his Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline from Afghanistan as the administration evacuates stranded Americans and Afghans fleeing the Taliban. A statement by the Problem Solvers Caucus asks Biden to reconsider the Aug. 31 deadline and "provide a clear plan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy