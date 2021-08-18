Hopkinsville boys win golf match

Hopkinsville, Christian County and University Heights Academy played a nine-hole match at Western Hills on Tuesday afternoon with each team having players shoot low scores. The low team on the day for the boys was Hopkinsville, which shot a 174 for the day. The low boy for the round also came from the Tigers, as their no. 3 golfer Joey Falco finished first, shooting a 36 on the day. Teammate Will Binkley, along with Blazer Evan Pyle, took home second, shooting a 37 for the round.