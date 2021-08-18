Live and Let Live

What an amazing time of year it is in our little corner of God’s green Earth. We are so very blessed to live where we do. Please take a break from all the negativity that can be found on the electronic device of your choosing. Please do not become one of those whose emotions are controlled by their smartphone as you miss all the good going on around you. Live your life for the good and try to do something each day to make someone else’s life better. There are way too many folks out there that just add to the daily tide of hatred and division, do not allow this to consume you. Allow the smile on your face, message that you share, and your actions for the good of humanity to clearly state who you are. We cannot fix all the problems As Seen on TV, but we can secure our personal future and help make the world a better place.