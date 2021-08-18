Cancel
Williamsport, PA

Annual Little League World Series Carries on Amid Unusual Circumstances

By Lou Hunsinger, Jr.
webbweekly.com
 8 days ago

Last year the millions of fans of the annual Little League World Series felt an aching void when it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the shadow of that pandemic still hangs over the LLWS, but the annual classic is returning anyway — in a revised form. The Little League World Series is returning to its earliest days this year by having only 16 teams from eight Little League regions the United States compete in the annual classic. This harkens back to the days when the Series was known as the “National Little League Championship,” before international competition became part of the Series in the early 1950s.

