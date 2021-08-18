Cancel
Newport Beach, CA

Pain Management Expert Dr. Puja Shah Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

 7 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Puja Shah, MD, is a double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain management specialist. She is also proud to be serving veterans as the current Chief Physician of Pain Management at the Long Beach VA Healthcare System. Approaching wellness from the inside out, she uses her intensive medical training and deep understanding of the mind-body connection to deliver comprehensive pain management care to her patients. Dr. Shah performs a variety of interventional procedures for spine pathology, headaches, inflammatory conditions, and chronic nerve, joint, and pelvic pain, among other ailments.

