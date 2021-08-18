First shots: Butler Tigers return to celebrate completion of renovations at school's gym (copy)
Former members of the Butler High School basketball team gathered in the former school's gymnasium, now a community center, Thursday evening to take the first shots in the renovated facility. The Butler Heritage Foundation, the owner of the property of the former school, announced in November 2020 that it had received grants of $207,500 from the Byerly Foundation and $50,000 from the Sonoco Foundation for the renovations to the gym.scnow.com
