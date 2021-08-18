Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

First shots: Butler Tigers return to celebrate completion of renovations at school's gym (copy)

By Matthew Christian
SCNow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer members of the Butler High School basketball team gathered in the former school's gymnasium, now a community center, Thursday evening to take the first shots in the renovated facility. The Butler Heritage Foundation, the owner of the property of the former school, announced in November 2020 that it had received grants of $207,500 from the Byerly Foundation and $50,000 from the Sonoco Foundation for the renovations to the gym.

scnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonoco#Butler Tigers#Butler High School#The Byerly Foundation#The Sonoco Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Winn Parish, LAwinnparishenterprise.com

Winn Parish School’s finish renovations just in time for return to school

Renovations of Winn Parish school systems are nearly complete after the devastation that Hurricane Laura brought up the parish. All the schools suffered some damages one way or another, with all of them needing new roofs, and many of them needing interior work due to water damage that was deemed unsafe, with Winnfield Middle School seeing the worst damage and having the 7th and 8th graders transfer to the Winnfield Senior High School building to finish their school year due to excessive water damage.
Wyola, MTSheridan Press

Wyola school celebrates groundbreaking of addition, renovation

WYOLA, MONTANA — The new renovation and addition to the Wyola Elementary School might be off to a somewhat rough start, but officials and supporters of Wyola School District 29 are celebrating anyway. Wyola officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon outside the K-8 elementary school of about 100 students...
Newton, KSNewton Kansan

Newton's renovated pool (finally) opens

It was not a stereotypical day at the Newton Muncipal Pool on Aug. 14. Not in any way. Most Saturdays are pretty slow. And, normally, the pool closes when school starts. But Aug. 14 was a grand opening, rather than a closing. City leaders hosted a ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 14 to celebrate the opening a new facility.
Tulsa, OKKTUL

Union Schools unveils first phase of football stadium renovations

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Union Public Schools unveiled the first phase of their football stadium renovations on Tuesday. Construction of the new west side, or home side, of the stadium began in Jan. 2020, after the demolition of the previous structure. The stadium's east side was remodeled in 2020. Union's...
Winchester, INWinchester News Gazette

Winchester’s First Presbyterian Church Undergoing Renovations

The First Presbyterian Church has a long history in Winchester. The original church formed in the 1840’s. A meeting house was built at the Southwest corner of Meridian and Will Streets. that Church eventually dissolved in 1868. A new Presbyterian Church was organized in 1881. This church met in various...
Butler, PAwisr680.com

High School Golf teams return/Butler’s Scott shoots 32

–The Seneca Valley Girls Golf team opened their season with a 176-186 victory over Butler at Hiland Golf Course. Lihini Ranaweera led the Raiders with a 36. Butler’s Paige Scott was medalist with a 32. –The Butler Boys Golfers defeated Kiski Area 211-227 to open their season. Wyatt Kos led...
Hartsville, SCSCNow

Butler High School to celebrate 100th anniversary this fall

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – This fall will mark the 100th anniversary of the start of classes at Butler High School. The Butler Heritage Foundation held a kickoff celebration recently on the steps of the high school to mark the anniversary. The foundation will mark the anniversary with a weekend celebration on...
Woodland, CADaily Democrat

Woodland School District celebrates first day of school

While many students had been back on campus for the home stretch of last spring’s final semester, on Thursday morning Woodland students and staff celebrated the first day of school in person for the first time in nearly two years. Over at Douglass Middle School, interim Principal Cristina Morel could...
Marion County, SCSCNow

Performing Arts and Science Academy’s Summer Break Café distributes free meals in Marion County

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Performing Arts and Science Academy director Justine Roberts and her staff spent plenty of mornings unloading boxes and repackaging more to prepare free meals for children throughout the Pee Dee area. PASA participated in the Summer Break Café food service program, delivering free healthy and nutritional meals to children in the Marion County and surrounding areas, she said.
Lenoir, NCNews-Topic

Walking park renovations completed

Workers have completed renovations on the T.H Broyhill Walking Park in Lenoir. In January the Broyhill Family Foundation announced it would be donating $100,000 for renovations, which included a new observation deck over the lake, freshly painted structures throughout the park, and three updated single-unit restrooms, similar to the units built at the J.E. Broyhill Park on Finley Avenue near downtown Lenoir.
Ottumwa, IAPosted by
Ottumwa Courier

District facilities near renovation completion

OTTUMWA — The renovations may vary, but the overall rationale behind them is simple. The Ottumwa Community School District wants to make its patrons, and the community at large, proud of where it wants to go. Though many buildings are receiving a facelift of some sort, Ottumwa Community Programs Director...
Grand Forks County, NDGrand Forks Herald

Kraus-Anderson completes expansion and renovation of Roseau Community Schools

Kraus-Anderson has completed Phase 1 of an extensive $43 million multi-phase project, which commenced construction in July of 2020. This initial phase includes two-story classroom spaces for English, Language and Social Studies, along with site improvements. Progress continues on the remaining construction phases, working towards an overall project completion in the Fall of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy