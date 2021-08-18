First shots: Butler Tigers return to celebrate completion of renovations at school's gym (copy)

Renovations of Winn Parish school systems are nearly complete after the devastation that Hurricane Laura brought up the parish. All the schools suffered some damages one way or another, with all of them needing new roofs, and many of them needing interior work due to water damage that was deemed unsafe, with Winnfield Middle School seeing the worst damage and having the 7th and 8th graders transfer to the Winnfield Senior High School building to finish their school year due to excessive water damage.