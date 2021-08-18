Cancel
Tallapoosa County, AL

21-02518

Dadeville Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE. Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage executed by Annie Pearl Moon Caldwell, a single woman, and Lee F. Caldwell, Jr., a single man, originally in favor of Associates Home Equity Services, Inc., on January 8, 2001, said mortgage recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, Alabama, in Recorded Card No. 157520; the undersigned Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee , as Mortgagee/Transferee, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash, in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Alabama, on June 30, 2021, during the legal hours of sale, all of its rights, title, and interest in and to the following described real estate, situated in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot Number 8 of Block E of the First Addition to Foy Subdivision in Alexander City, Tallapoosa County, Alabama, according to the map of said subdivision recorded in Plat Book 4, at Page 13, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, Alabama.. Property street address for informational purposes: 468 Carver St , Alexander City, AL 35010. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS IS, WHERE IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by said mortgage, as well as the expenses of foreclosure. The successful bidder must tender a non-refundable deposit of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00) in certified funds made payable to Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the time and place of the sale. The balance of the purchase price plus any deed recording costs and transfer taxes must be paid in certified funds by noon the next business day at the Law Office of Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. at the address indicated below. Tiffany & Bosco, P.A. reserves the right to award the bid to the next highest bidder should the highest bidder fail to timely tender the total amount due. The Mortgagee/Transferee reserves the right to bid for and purchase the real estate and to credit its purchase price against the expenses of sale and the indebtedness secured by the real estate. This sale is subject to postponement or cancellation. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from June 30, 2021 until August 12, 2021, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Alabama. The above mortgage foreclosure sale has been postponed from August 12, 2021 until October 21, 2021, during the legal hours of sale in front of the main entrance of the Courthouse at Dadeville, Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2020-4, U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee , ("Transferee") Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., 2311 Highland Avenue South, Suite 330, Birmingham, AL 35205 www.tblaw.com TB File Number: 21-02518 Alexander City Outlook: Aug. 18, 2021 21-02518.

