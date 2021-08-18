Cancel
Pain Management Expert Dr. Puja Shah Joins Exclusive Haute Beauty Network

Stamford Advocate
 7 days ago

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Puja Shah, MD, is a double board-certified anesthesiologist and interventional pain management specialist. She is also proud to be serving veterans as the current Chief Physician of Pain Management at the Long Beach VA Healthcare System. Approaching wellness from the inside out, she uses her intensive medical training and deep understanding of the mind-body connection to deliver comprehensive pain management care to her patients. Dr. Shah performs a variety of interventional procedures for spine pathology, headaches, inflammatory conditions, and chronic nerve, joint, and pelvic pain, among other ailments.

Skin Carebeautypackaging.com

Join the CBD Beauty Discussion

A panel of experts will discuss legal considerations, beauty applications, and the CBD consumer. CBD beauty is big. The powerhouse ingredient is in serums, moisturizers, deodorants, sleep tinctures, acne products, and more. But there’s so much to learn regarding regulatory issues and the various forms of CBD, such as full-spectrum and isolates.
Laguna Beach, CASFGate

Lindsay Clark-Shields Joins The Haute Residence Exclusive Real Estate Network

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (PRWEB) August 23, 2021. Acclaimed real estate expert Lindsay Clark-Shields accepts the invitation to Haute Residence’s invite-only Network. Lindsay Clark-Shields exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in the Laguna Beach, California area. Lindsay Clark was born into the real estate business in Brunswick, Maine, where her...
Interior DesignHouston Chronicle

Haute Design Welcomes Karlee Coble To Its Exclusive Haute Design Network

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Karlee Coble as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Karlee exclusively represents the Interior Design market of San Francisco, California.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

JABA hosting a free chronic pain management course

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you have been living with chronic pain, there’s a way you can manage it for free. Beginning September 16, the Jefferson Area Board for Aging (JABA) will be hosting a free virtual six-week pain management course. The classes are limited to 12 participants. If you...
Stamford Advocate

Relationship Management Experts Invite Business Community Members to Supercharge their Networking Skills

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Professionals who fear their networking skills may be a little rusty after months of digital events can now get expert training to reinvigorate their communications and connections from the relationship experts at Covve. The state-of-the-art relationship management tool has designed an inspiring new course to help professionals around the world supercharge their networking skills and get back to their business best.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Abdominal Obesity

Here is the skinny on abdominal fat: Not all fat is created equal. However, many of us are treating all of our fat the same way and not really understanding why it happens and what we can do about it — and that that answer may differ with different body types and responses.
HealthCW33 NewsFix

Sponsored Content: sleep health

A-1 BROADCAST SPONSORED CONTENT — Sleep apnea impacts more than 54 million people in the U.S., yet 80% are undiagnosed, which could lead to devastating health implications. Sleep apnea usually results in disrupted sleep because it causes breathing to repeatedly stop and start during sleep. CPAP therapy is the most...
Wisconsin Rapids, WIonfocus.news

Aspirus Riverview Welcomes Pain Management Nurse Practitioner

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (Submitted to OnFocus) – Aspirus Riverview Clinic in Wisconsin Rapids recently welcomed Nicole (Nicky) Wolfgram, APNP to its pain management team. As a nurse practitioner specializing in pain management, Wolfgram evaluates patients to determine the source and type of their pain and treats them with a wide range of treatments and procedures. The type of pain needing treatment may be a sudden problem caused by a traumatic event or long-lasting, chronic pain such as headaches or neck/back pain.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Bay Wealth Group Joins Insigneo’s Network

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Insigneo, the Miami-based Independent Broker-Dealer and Registered Investment Advisory firm, has incorporated new top talent as a team of leading financial advisors has joined the firm’s independent network after time at various financial firms. Father and son team, Jeffrey B. Kline Sr. and Jeffrey B. Kline II, from Wells Fargo—along with the addition of Juan A. González from Kovack International—have joined to create The Bay Wealth Group at Insigneo.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

CBD Topicals and Pain Management

This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here. The popularity of CBD is rising rapidly in the past few years. Since the legalization of hemp-derived products in the United States in 2018, there has been a huge rise in the sales and use of CBD products across the country. The main reason for the popularity of CBD products is its ability to treat several health disorders that affect the human body. The CBD is a cannabinoid compound that possesses several therapeutic properties that help in treating various health problems that affect the human body. Its interaction with the cannabinoid receptors in the endocannabinoid system of our body helps in the smooth regulation of a wide range of body functions, including sleep, memory, appetite, pain perception, and mood, etc.
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dr. Aleena Shahiryar Joins DCHC as Dental Director

NEW ORLEANS – DePaul Community Health Centers recently hired Dr. Aleena Shahiryar to serve as dental director and a practicing dentist. Shahiryar previously worked as dental site director at Community Health Connections in Fitchburg, Mass. She also worked as a faculty member for NYU Langone’s Advanced Education in General Dentistry program at CHC.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Butterfly Network and Caption Health Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Enable Earlier Disease Detection and Management With AI-Based Guidance and Diagnostics

GUILFORD, Conn. & NEW YORK & BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), manufacturer of Butterfly iQ+, the world’s first handheld whole-body ultrasound system with patented Ultrasound-on-Chip™ technology and comprehensive software platform, and Caption Health, creator of Caption AI, the world’s first and only FDA-cleared AI-guided ultrasound software, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive strategic partnership. For a broad set of healthcare professionals, Butterfly and Caption’s integrated solution should enhance cardiac assessment by improving the ease of image capture and image interpretation in a variety of care settings including the hospital, clinic, and home.
Houston, TXharbinclinic.com

Dr. Ademola Adeseye Joins Cardiothoracic Surgery Rome

Dr. Ademola Adeseye joins Harbin Clinic Cardiothoracic Surgery and will begin seeing patients August 16, 2021. Beyond adding a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team, Dr. Adeseye adds to Harbin's culture of compassionate care. He shares that his medical philosophy is “to treat every patient as if they are your mother, your father, or any other family member.”
Health Servicesmidwestmedicaledition.com

Dr. Benjamin Owen Joins Advanced Medical Imaging

The physicians of Advanced Medical Imaging (AMI) are pleased to welcome Dr. Benjamin Owen, M.D., in the practice of Diagnostic and Musculoskeletal Radiology. After growing up in Nebraska and completing medical school at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Dr. Owen completed his internship in Chicago followed by his Diagnostic Radiology residency at the University of California, Davis in Sacramento. He and his family moved to San Francisco, where he completed his fellowship in Musculoskeletal Radiology at the University of California, San Francisco.
Newark, NJajmc.com

Dr Shereef Elnahal Joins JDRF Research Committee

JDRF, the world's largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes research, announced the appointment of Shereef Elnahal, MD, to its research committee. Shereef Elnahal, MD, the president and CEO of University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, has been appointed to JDRF’s research committee, according to a company statement. JDRF is the largest nonprofit funder of type 1 diabetes (T1D) research in the world and aims to accelerate breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat the disease and its complications.
Clay County, FLclaytodayonline.com

Jennifer Malko, Dr. Shirley Codada join the Haven

CLAY COUNTY – Jennifer Malko has been selected Vice President of Business Development and Dr. Shirley Codada has been hired as the Chief Medical Officer at Haven, North Central Florida’s legacy mission-driven provider of hospice and palliative care. With a background in healthcare business development, sales, and administration and operations,...
Marketsaithority.com

Hudson River Trading Joins The Expanding Pyth Network

HRT Joins Robust Community of Nearly Twenty Trading Firms and Exchanges, Including ump Trading Group, Virtu Financial, GTS, DRW Cumberland, BSX and LMAX. Hudson River Trading, a leading quantitative trading firm with an established presence in global financial and cryptocurrency markets, announced that it has joined the Pyth network, a next generation oracle solution designed to bring real-world data on-chain on a sub-second timescale. HRT will provide real-time U.S. equities and crypto pricing data to a node on the Pyth network.

