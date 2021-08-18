Tokio Marine Group issues apology after unit hit with cyber breach

Although cybersecurity has traditionally focused on keeping the bad actors out of an organization’s IT resources, it is important not to overlook the threats posed by insiders. An employee might sell sensitive data to a competitor, engage in cyber vandalism as a form of revenge or take other actions to harm the organization and its data. The insider cybersecurity threat is vast and complex--including accidental and purposeful breaches--but here are five things you can do now to keep the organization safe.