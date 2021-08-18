Tokio Marine Group issues apology after unit hit with cyber breach
“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to our customers or related parties.”. Those were the words of Tokio Marine Group when it revealed that one of its companies had suffered a ransomware cyberattack. The wider organization also offered assurances that no other units had been impacted and that the incident exclusively affected Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd (TMiS).www.insurancebusinessmag.com
