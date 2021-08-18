Cancel
Tokio Marine Group issues apology after unit hit with cyber breach

Cover picture for the article“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to our customers or related parties.”. Those were the words of Tokio Marine Group when it revealed that one of its companies had suffered a ransomware cyberattack. The wider organization also offered assurances that no other units had been impacted and that the incident exclusively affected Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd (TMiS).

Worldcarriermanagement.com

Tokio Marine’s Singapore Subsidiary Struck by Cyber Attack

Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd. (TMiS), a subsidiary of Tokio Marine Group, announced it was hit by a ransomware cyber attack. Upon a detection of the attack, TMiS immediately took necessary measures including the isolation of the network to prevent further damages and filed the necessary reports to local governmental agencies, said Tokio Marine Group, in a bulletin issued on Aug. 16.
